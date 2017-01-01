NASA crumbles as WETANGULA abandons ship 2 days after launch - It’s a Jubilee project

Friday January 13, 2017 - Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has abandoned the National Super Alliance (NASA) barely two days after its launch at Bomas of Kenya.





Speaking yesterday just after swearing to work together with Amani National Congress (ANC) leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and other Opposition leaders ahead of the August polls, Wetangula dismissed NASA as non-existent.





The Ford Kenya leader disowned NASA saying his party has not and will not join NASA. He said Ford Kenya only belonged to CORD and not any other coalition.





Wetangula termed NASA, which was created by Mudavadi, as a Jubilee project which is out to destroy the Opposition.





“CORD is a coalition we went to the last election with, it is the coalition we belong to. Anything else like NASA is not something that Ford Kenya has formally discussed and associated itself with,” Wetangula said.





“This clamour for names is about form not substance,” he added.



