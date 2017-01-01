Nairobi’s King of Mafisi, KIMINDIRI, shares his latest S£X escapade after bedding 500 ladies (PHOTOs).Entertainment News 20:30
Saturday, January 21, 2017 - City tattooist, Kimindiri, who recently caused a fuss on twitter after confessing that he has had s3x with over 500 ladies, has shared photos of his latest s3x escapade.
He shared photo of a yellow yellow lady he feasted on and the man has a taste for hot mamas.
If your girlfriend visits his parlour to get a tattoo, be very worried.
Here’s the new king of mafisi in Nairobi.
The man is 38 years old with baby mamas all over the city.
This is..
Page 1 2