Nairobi ranked top in Africa and world as it beats Dubai/ New York/ Paris - See top 10 cities

Thursday January 19, 2017 - Kenya’s Capital, Nairobi, has been ranked as the most dynamic city in Africa beating all other cities in the continent.





The city was ranked best by the new global rating of cities, through City Momentum Index (CMI), which tracks short-term socio-economic and real estate momentum of the cities in the world to determine whether they have long-term foundations for success.





Among the factors used in ratings are innovation and technology, environment and housing.





Globally, Nairobi was ranked 10th, beating big cities like Dubai, New York, Paris and Stockhlm.





Here is a...



