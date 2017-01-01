My development record speaks for itself, RAILA and his friends are only jealous – UHURU

Sunday January 15, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has defended his administration against accusations by CORD leaders that it has not initiated any development projects in certain regions in the country.





Speaking at State House, Nairobi, when he met Kajiado County leaders on Saturday , Uhuru termed the accusations as propaganda and said all Kenyans have seen the number of projects that his Government has initiated over the last 4 years.





Uhuru cited various projects undertaken by his Government in Kajiado in the....



