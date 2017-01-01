My development record speaks for itself, RAILA and his friends are only jealous – UHURU

...past three years saying no other Government has ‘done what Jubilee has done for the Maasai’.





“Jubilee Government has done a lot in Kajiado, from technical training institutes, water projects, roads and electricity connection,” said Uhuru.





The father of the nation also mentioned the construction of Isinya-Mashuru and Ngong-Kiserian Roads and the connection of more than 60,000 households to electricity as some of the projects started by the Jubilee administration.





He said the opposition leaders led by CORD leader, Raila Odinga, have realised they are losing the election in 2017 and that is the reason they are resorting to propaganda and lies.





