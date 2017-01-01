MUTULA KILONZO also rejects KALONZO and bans him from setting foot in Makueni

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior has joined his Kitui counterpart, David Musila, in condemning former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka ahead of the August General Elections accusing him of being partial in the upcoming Wiper Party nominations.





Speaking yesterday, Mutula accused Kalonzo of stoking fires within the party by favoring incumbents for the gubernatorial contest in Kitui and Makueni Counties.





Mutula Kilonzo and Musila, who have declared interest in the Makueni and Kitui Governors seats respectively in the coming election, vowed never to allow Kalonzo to dictate who runs for Governor in their respective counties.





The two Wiper Senators walked out of Kalonzo’s meeting recently in protest after the former VP openly endorsed the incumbents for the Governors’ seats.





However, Kalonzo has dismissed there being a fallout within Wiper, saying he is firmly in charge.





He also dismissed claims that he has endorsed anyone for any seat in the coming polls.



