MUTHAMA tells UHURU to punish his hornbill, DUALE, if he is against genocide in 2017.

Monday January 9, 2017 - Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of ineptness after failing to take action against National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale, who has allegedly threatened the Kamba community living in Garissa.





Speaking in Migwani, Kitui County, on Saturday , Muthama said if President Kenyatta doesn’t want violence in 2017, he should tame his attack dogs like Duale.





Muthama said several people, including himself, have in the past spent nights in...



