MUTHAMA storms out of KALONZO’s meeting for the third time - You are a big fool!

Thursday January 26, 2017 - Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, stormed out of former Vice President, Kalonzo Musyoka’s meeting in Kitui County after the two differed on who to support for the Kitui gubernatorial seat.





Kalonzo is supporting the incumbent Governor, Julius Malombe, while Muthama is supporting Kitui Senator, David Musila.





Trouble started when Kalonzo asked Musila to work with Malombe so that the two can retain their seats.





The comments did not go down well with Musila’s camp as it was seen as an endorsement of the incumbent by Kalonzo, even though the two will be battling it out for the Wiper Democratic Movement party ticket.





Musila led the walkout and was followed by Muthama who termed Kalonzo as a big fool for campaigning for Malombe.





Kalonzo was only left with only two elected leaders, Malombe, and Kibwezi East MP, Jessica Mbalu.





The leaders who walked out accused Kalonzo of turning a voter mobilization exercise into a campaign forum for Malombe.





