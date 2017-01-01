MUST WATCH: This awesome video of Arabs getting down to a Swahili song is hilarious.

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - They say music is a universal language and this video of Arabs loosing themselves to a popular Swahili song from Tanzania is the ultimate proof.





With Darasa’s muziki - arguably the biggest song in East Africa right now on the background, the Arabs pull off awesome choreographed moves you’d think they understand the lyrics.





This seems to be the latest trend of promoting music and it is actually working very well.





Thumbs up to the guy behind this creativity.





Watch the video below.



