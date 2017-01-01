MUSLIM LADY attacked in public for wearing veil and ordered to remove it! SHOCKING

MUSLIM LADY attacked in public for wearing veil and ordered to remove it! SHOCKINGEditor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 10:29
Monday, January 23, 2017 - This racist attack happened at Sydney's Macquarie University, where a woman starts pounding on a car window, demands the woman inside remove her Islamic scarf and calls her a terrorist.
She continued knocking at the window while hurling racial and discriminatory slurs at the couple in the car.
“Take it off! You Muslim Terrorist! Who the f**k are you?” She screamed.
The husband was forced to get out of the car and confront her after she threatened to snap off the car wipers while the wife called security.
Watch the video below.
