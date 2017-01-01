Murang’a residents threaten to burn SK MACHARIA’s house for saying KIBAKI rigged RAILA

Wednesday January 4, 2016 - Media Owners Association Chairman, SK Macharia, is currently swimming in muddy waters for claiming that former President Mwai Kibaki never won the 2007 presidential elections.





Macharia, who was appearing before the Senate’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) on Tuesday made a damning revelation saying it is ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, who won the 2007 elections.





"The one who was declared the winner in 2007 was not the winner.”





“We tracked all the results through satellite phones," he said.





"As per my records, Raila won the elections." Macharia told JLAC.





Following his...



