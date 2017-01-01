Murang’a residents threaten to burn SK MACHARIA’s house for saying KIBAKI rigged RAILA

..claims, Muranga residents have now threatened to curse the fading billionaire for betraying them by claiming that Raila Odinga won in 2007.





“Why can SK Macharia go on live TV and claim Kibaki lost the 2007 election.”





“This is an insult to Murang’a residents and we must teach him a lesson for lying to Kenyans,” Kamau Marage, who comes from Gatanga constituency, said.





Meanwhile, youths from Gatanga have threatened to burn SK Macharia’s rural home in Gatanga for lying to Kenyans that Raila Odinga won the 2007 presidential elections.





“We declared SK Macharia a persona non grata in Murang’a.”





“He should go to Bondo with Raila,” Daniel Kamiri, an aspiring MCA in Murang’a, said.





