MUNYA says he will run over RUTO like a tractor and maul him in the 2022 General Elections.

Sunday January 8, 2017 - Meru Governor, Peter Munya, has maintained that he is still vying for the Presidency in 2022.





Speaking while opening PNU offices in Thika town on Thursday , Munya said he is ready for Presidency in 2022 and warned those undermining his bid to be careful lest they are rejected by voters.





He said his party as spread its roots across the country and it will be the..



