MUNYA says he will run over RUTO like a tractor and maul him in the 2022 General Elections.

...best bet to produce the next President in 2022.





“PNU has been in the country for the last 10 years and in 2022 it will field a presidential aspirant.”





“By God’s grace I’ll contest for the presidency and I am optimistic I will win,” Munya said.





Munya also ruled out party support for Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid saying it is undemocratic to endorse someone even before this year’s election.





He however said the only partnership PNU has entered with Jubilee is to support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in 2017.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



