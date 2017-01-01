MUNYA defects and declares who he will support for President, leaves supporters confused

...President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election bid in the August General Election but will still remain in PNU.





He said it is possible to support Uhuru in Jubilee and still be a member of PNU.





“I don’t have a problem supporting Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in August; in fact most of my supporters will vote for him.”





“What I am against is forcing Merus to join Jubilee,” Munya stated.





The Meru Governor took issue with Senator Kiraitu Murungi for badmouthing him during the launch of Jubilee membership smartcard at Kasarani on Friday saying he will teach him a lesson at the ballot.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



