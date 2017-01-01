MUNYA defects and declares who he will support for President, leaves supporters confused

The Kenyan DAILY POST 14:32

Sunday January 15, 2017 - Meru Governor Peter Munya has accused the ruling Jubilee Party of lacking internal party democracy.


Speaking yesterday, Munya accused Jubilee of forcing Merus to join Jubilee without giving them much choice saying his people should be left alone to chose whether they want to be in Jubilee or his PNU party.

However, Munya gave a strong indication that he may support...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno