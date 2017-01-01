Muliro gardens kando! Man and his curvy LOVER having S£X in the thickets (VIDEO).

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , , 19:09

Friday, 20 January 2017 - Forget about Muliro gardens, this one is hot and it will leave you salivating like a hyena.

This guy was making l0v3 with his curvy lover in the thickets after the thirst became too much.

They transformed the thickets to a lodging and stimulated “lungula”.

We hope this is just acting otherwise, “hii ni tabia mbaya”.

There are cheap lodgings out there.

Watch video.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno