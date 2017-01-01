MUDAVADI tells the LUHYA community not to behave like fools! Please, register as voters.

Friday January 27, 2017 - Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has reprimanded members of the Luhya community for not registering as voters.





Mudavadi, who was made the Luhya community spokesman last month, said statistics by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission list the region among those that have posted the lowest turnout and this is worrying and must be addressed immediately.





“The statics show that we...



