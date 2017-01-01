MUDAVADI stole my idea of forming NASA and took it to RAILA ODINGA - DIDA (VIDEO)

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - Musalia Mudavadi has been accused of stealing the National Super Alliance (NASA) idea from former presidential candidate, Abduba Dida.





Dida made these claims on Tuesday in Turkana County where he also announced that he will be running for the top seat in the August 8th General Elections on Tunza Coalition, an alliance of Real Change Party, Roots Party of Kenya and several others.





He claimed that he suggested the NASA idea to Musalia Mudavadi and the Amani Party Leader ran with it.





Mr Dida said: “Many Kenyans associate NASA with Mudavadi but NASA is my brainchild. I suggested NASA to honorable Mudavadi but the subsequent meetings that were to follow, he (Mudavadi) made away with it,”





Watch the video, courtesy of NTV:



