MUDAVADI must be the NASA presidential candidate & RAILA ODINGA must support him.

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has asked Luhya community leaders to be pro-active in getting residents register as voters.





Speaking on Thursday during the burial of his uncle, Elphas Malala, in Ebuchero Village, Khwisero constituency, Atwoli said all Luhya leaders must ensure they mobilize residents to register as voters and ensure residents collect IDs.





“What I want from voters is to ensure they..



