MUDAVADI must be the NASA presidential candidate & RAILA ODINGA must support him.

...put their votes in one basket and ensure they take you to the leadership positions.”





“So ensure there are enough votes among your supporters to give you power,” Atwoli said.





Atwoli also praised Ford Kenya Party leader, Moses Wetangula, for agreeing to work with Amani National Congress party (ANC) leader, Musalia Mudavadi.





Atwoli said Mudavadi is the new son of Luhya community and congratulated him for being the brain behind the formation of the National Super Alliance (NASA).





He also urged CORD leader, Raila Odinga, to support Mudavadi’s presidential bid in August if they want to dislodge Jubilee from power.





“We are only known to have occupied the presidency, but under Mudavadi, we are moving to occupy State House,” said Atwoli.





