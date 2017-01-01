MUDAVADI blasts KIKUYU religious leaders for supporting UHURU’s plan to rig RAILA in 2017

The Kenyan DAILY POST 04:27

Wednesday January 4, 2017 - Amani National Congress (ANC) has hit out at the church for supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s plot to rig the August 8th General Elections through the manual voting system.


This follows a move by a section of the clergy from Mt. Kenya to support the manual voting system in case technology fails during the polls.

The Musalia Mudavadi-led ANC faulted bishops from..

