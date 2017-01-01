MUDAVADI blasts KIKUYU religious leaders for supporting UHURU’s plan to rig RAILA in 2017

..Inter-Faith Council of Kenya, who on Monday threw weight behind the Jubilee sponsored amendments to the election laws to allow IEBC to go manual in the August polls, urging the church to remain neutral.





The party warned the bishops not to inflame passions by supporting Uhuru’s manual voter system.





“Elections and election processes, including the contentious amendments are emotive issues.”





“Now that the Senate took over the matter, church leaders must desist from using faith as cover for ethnic rhetoric.”





“Such disguises by religious leaders are what plunged this country into an orgy of ethnic violence in 2007/ 08,” ANC stated.





