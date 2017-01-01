MOSES KURIA captures the hearts of all Kenyans - Even RAILA ODINGA was impressed

..registered as a KCPE centre, thus attracting the attention of Kenyans.





“This young man Chipukeezy is a fountain of fortitude. In 2014 I visited his rural Kithimani home in Tala, Matungulu Constituency.”





“I saw the determination he had for growing his modest private school which is the only decent school in that area.”





“Yesterday we went back there with Eric Omondi who was there with us in 2014. The first class of KCPE candidates graduated in 2016 though from a different school as the school goes up to Class 7 currently,” said Kuria.





“One of the girls who had 374 marks will be joining Kangaru Girls next week. I will support completion of the Std 8 classroom and ensure the school is registered as a KCPE centre.”





“Meanwhile it was fun as I presided over the graduation ceremony for the pre-unit angels as they happily joined Std 1.”





“Some things you can only do to serve humanity not for money and that is why I have mad respect for Chipukeezy," he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



