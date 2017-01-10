More PHOTOs of S3XY American singer/ actress, DEMI LOVATO, having a blast in Kenya

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - Talented American singer/ songwriter and actress, Demi Lovato, is in the country.





The ‘give your heart a break’ hit-maker seems to have fallen in love with Kenya as she celebrated her 21st birthday in the country in 2013.





She spent 10 days here four years ago as part of a volunteer trip sponsored by the Me to We and Free the Children organizations, of which she serves as a celebrity ambassador.





She has posted these photos having good time with the Maasai tribe to her 52 million Instagram followers.





