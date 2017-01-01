Monitoring & Evaluation and Data Analyst Manager Job in Kenya

Our Client in the Renewable Energy sector is sourcing for a Monitoring & Evaluation and Data Analyst Manager , to enhance quality M&E, analysis and learning from project implementation by ensuring appropriate use of M&E frameworks and tools that assure quality programme delivery across the Company and partners’ projects.





This position, under the supervision of the Africa Programmes Director, provides technical support to project and country teams in the use of the Company’s programme framework in all programmes.

The M&E manager will be required to oversee the redesign of M&E processes within the whole organization.

He will work in collaboration with an M&E assistant to support him.

Global M&E work

· Lead on designing, developing and implementing an excel based M&E systems, including development of M&E plans, frameworks, processes and data collection tools (including baseline) for all the programmes and projects in the organization;

· Design M&E plans and systems, identify key performance parameters for new programmes and projects and ensure the effective use by staff, partners and stakeholders as necessary;

· Work with programmes at inception phase to define M&E plans for each project, log frames, and targets, implement the donor’s requirements, create long term plans, etc;

· Supervise the development of appropriate monitoring, tracking and reporting systems, tools and templates that enhance monitoring of project outputs and quality, generate quality evidence on project impact and promote and ensure use of data for decision-making processes;

· Supervise field officer to develop and promote the use of standard indicators, tools and forms (as appropriate) and M&E practices across the project and coordinate the collection of information required for country-level management;

· Lead regular reviews of programmes/lessons learnt sessions and implementing necessary changes to existing and future programmes;

· Build capacity of staff in project monitoring and data collection against set indicators, and use of such information in development of project reports;

· Undertake regular field visits to provide support for proper application of M&E frameworks and tools;

· Develop appropriate research tools for conducting both qualitative and quantitative surveys and training staff and external enumerators in the use of the tools;

· Support Program Managers in the formulation of baseline measures and targets, during writing and set up of donor project proposals as well as throughout project implementation;

· Work closely with the communication department in developing and disseminating programme results, best practices and success stories;

· Lead and coordinate assessment and evaluations of programmes;

· Review the quality of existing social and economic data in the project areas, methods of collecting it and the degree to which it will provide good data for results based evaluation;

· Report M&E updates and performances across the programmes;

· Review or edit project data in reports as requested and required; Produce analytical summaries: graphs, charts, tables, narratives as requested, to fulfill internal and external reporting requirements;

· Keep abreast of the latest industry developments in M&E and network with other organizations for best practices and technical assistance.





Data analysis and database management work:

· Design and maintain an excel based database system that improves the Company’s ability to inform program implementation, analyze data, identify trends and present impact to key stakeholders;

· Ensure all relevant programme staff are able to utilise the database to analyze program information and results.

· Develop the necessary told for the field team to feed in data in the data base in a way that minimize entry errors;

· Review data being collected in order to locate and fix problems with data entry or integrity: Document database contents, protocols and update manuals for smooth functioning of the data management system;

· Manage regular synchronizations with field level data;

· Manage project database to facilitate timely information updates, data quality assurance, sharing of information and learning, and data use for decision-making;

· Prepare data reports (tables, charts, narratives, visuals) at regular intervals and ad hoc as needed to respond to requests for information, inputs to project work plans and semi-annual reports, and other internal and external data analysis and reporting requirements;

· To take the lead in conducting continuous data analysis of enterprise/business performance from programme data and produce cross-sectional reports reflecting different growth variables including but not limited to sales, employments, profitability etc;

· Provide analytical expertise with regards to identifying and confirming patterns and trends in data, understanding the economics of supporting different types of business, likely cost to us per unit of result, etc;

· Provide technical assistance to country programs for implementing M&E activities, including data collection, analysis, and use of excel based M&E system to ensure data collected are sufficient to produce in-depth data analysis and identify trends. Ensure data are used by country programs for informed decision-making and to strengthen programs as needed;

· To be the person that ultimately checks and signs off on data and analysis.





Requirements:





Experience & Qualification:

· Master degree in Statistic, Economics, Business Management or other analytics field.

· Three (3) to five (5) years of relevant professional experience doing complex data analysis within programmes M&E context.

· Proven experience in leading, coordinating and managing M&E system to produce analysis related to the economics of supporting different types of business. M&E experience within social enterprises or private sector enterprises are highly preferred.

· Strong knowledge of data quality assurance, analysis and reporting.

· Experience with monitoring and evaluation systems and frameworks for international development programs, including developing performance indicators, data collection and analysis systems and tools.

· High level of competency in managing data information.

Required Attributes:

· Very Strong analytical skills.

· Certified advanced excel skills is required with the ability to create excel based tools using complex formulas, pivot tables, create graphs etc.

· Highly adept with data analysis, presentation, statistics.

· Strong writing skills and experience with producing technical reports required.

· Understanding of statistical software and data management required.

· Capacity to produce high-quality briefs and reports.

· Ability to see patterns in data and understand the cause and effect.

· Excellent English writing and verbal communication skills.

· Detail-oriented and hard-working.

· Ability to collaborate well on a team while also taking initiative to complete assigned tasks with high competence.

· High level of integrity.

· Ability to communicate respectfully in a multi-cultural environment.

· Able to work remotely with a geographically dispersed team.

Preferred Attributes:

· Good knowledge of French is highly preferred.

· Experience with mainstreaming gender indicators into M&E plans/framework will be an added advantage.