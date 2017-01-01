Mombasa and its residents are tired with JOHO’s celebrity and ‘handsome’ theatrics – SHAHBAL

Monday January 23, 2017 - Mombasa gubernatorial aspirant, Suleiman Shahbal, has said Mombasa residents are fed up with Governor Hassan Joho’s theatrics and they are ready to send him home in the upcoming General Elections.





Speaking at Tononoka Social Hall where he sought to verify his voter registration, Shahbal accused Joho of being an attention seeker and failure in development agenda.





“The people of Mombasa are fed up with...



