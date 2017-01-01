MOI ‘waves at trees’ as Baringo residents reject him in broad daylight, compare to RUTO (PICs)

Monday January 23, 2017 - KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, was spotted on top of his vehicle on Sunday waving to a nearly non-existent and imaginary crowd as he drove through a dirt road in Baringo County.





In a photo circulating on social media, Moi, dressed in a black suit and a white shirt, was waving to trees because there was no one who was willing to listen to his rhetoric.





The photo has stirred conversations in various social media platforms, with others asking why he had to humiliate himself.





Baringo County is said to be Gideon Moi’s stronghold but the photo now tells the real story on who is popular in the region.





Moi’s tour comes a day after...



