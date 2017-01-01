MOI says he will not allow RUTO to dictate to him on who KANU should support in 2017

Friday January 20, 2017 - The war of words between Deputy President William Ruto and Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, intensified on Thursday after Moi said the DP should stop interfering with KANU’s affairs.





Speaking at the party’s headquarters in Nairobi after a NEC meeting, Moi who is also the KANU chairman said his party will decide whether to go it alone at the polls or endorse a Presidential candidate of another party.





Moi said KANU has various options on the table and will...



