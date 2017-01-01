MOI predicts UHURU/ RUTO’s fall in August polls! RAILA is our next President like it or not

Monday January 2, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, should start packing their belongings because their end is near.





This was prophetically revealed by Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, who predicted their fall during the August 8th General Election.





Speaking during the Teso Cultural Day at Kamere Secondary School in Teso North, Moi stated that the wind of change was finally here.





He noted that the..



