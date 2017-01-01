MOI predicts UHURU/ RUTO’s fall in August polls! RAILA is our next President like it or not

...change started in Britain with Brexit, it spread to the United States of America after Donald Trump’s surprising victory and later in Gambia where the incumbent was defeated by the Opposition leader.





“The wind of change is now moving into Kenya and Uhuru/ Ruto should start packing,” Moi predicted.





The KANU leader also opposed the changes to the election laws to allow IEBC to go manual in case technology fails during the election, saying the electoral body should adopt technology in conducting and transmitting election results.





“We will not accept anything short of electronic transmission of election results.”





“IEBC should adopt technology in its operations,” he said.





