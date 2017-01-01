MOI betrays RAILA in broad daylight! He voted for Jubilee after a strange phone call (LIST)

Sunday January 8, 2017 - KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, betrayed CORD leader, Raila Odinga, by supporting the contentious amendments to the electoral laws that allowed the use of a manual voting system in the August 8th polls.





A casting list shared from the Senate depicting votes of the Senators on the electoral laws shows Moi voted in favor of the amendments.





This is despite him joining Raila Odinga and opposing the change to the electoral laws to allow use of manual voting.





During the debate, Moi, who is also the Baringo Senator, described the amendments as rancorous and unacceptable saying using a manually system is like smoking bhang next to a police station.





However, minutes to the vote, he received a strange call and....



