Miracle happens in UHURU’s meeting in Nyeri after he prayed - Is he the God chosen one!

Saturday January 21, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s voter mobilization meeting was disrupted in Nyeri after heavy rains pounded the region when he started to address a crowd on Friday .





The heavy rains pounded the region moments after President Kenyatta led the crowd in prayers in Kikuyu, asking God to bless the community with rainfall.





Though he had refused to pray, the crowd insisted that he prays for them and he agreed.





“Our God we pray for peace in our country, give us rains so that our animals have something to eat.”





“We pray for a good harvest in..



