MILLICENT OMANGA donates metal boxes to needy students and brands them with her name! NKT!

Tuesday, 10 January 2017 - Nairobi Women Rep aspirant, Millicent Omanga, was attacked by a section of social media users after she donated metal boxes to needy students who were joining Form 1 and branded them with her name.





Millicent was accused of desperately hunting for votes while pretending that she is helping the poor.





Kenyans on social media felt that it was unnecessary for Millie to write her name on the boxes.





“Seriously Milly, I thought you are learned, how do you donate metal boxes with your name on them? Why degrade and lower these girls self-esteem. This is a mockery. When you give, please learn to give in a good way, not advertising yourself of what you have given out. #feelingdissappointed” A social media user commented.





“I think this is wrong. Why should you put such writing on a students box. She can’t even be confident walking around with it ikiwa imeandikwa ni ya donation.” Another one added.





