MIKE SONKO and PETER KENNETH meet to formulate how to oust KIDERO from Nairobi

Monday January 23, 2017 - Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant, Peter Kenneth, has met Senator Mike Sonko to discuss the possibility of joining forces ahead of the August election.





According to a credible source, Sonko and Kenneth met at an undisclosed location in Nyeri County where they discussed the possibility of working together to oust Nairobi Governor, Dr Evans Kidero.





The source said Kenneth asked Sonko for his support and the Senator reportedly said he was willing to consider it, especially if the President himself told him to step down.





“They agreed that..



