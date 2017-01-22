MIGUNA MIGUNA posts shocking revelations about PETER KENNETH - This is serious.

Sunday, January 22, 2017 - Peter Kenneth has been the talk of the town since he threw his hat in the ring in the race for Nairobi Gubernatorial seat in Jubilee ticket.





The former Presidential aspirant’s entry in Nairobi politics has sent tremors among rivals who are doing everything to show that he’s unfit to be the new sheriff in town.





Independent Candidate, Miguna Miguna, has made this shocking revelation about Kenneth claiming that he’s an academic dwarf who made history by failing his ‘A’ levels at Starehe Boys’ Centre.





This is PK’s ‘CV’ as posted by Miguna.





********************************************





PETER KENNETH’s CURRICULUM VITAE





§ Ambition – To become the 5th President of Kenya via ethnic gerrymandering.





§ Performed marginally in his “O” Levels at the Starehe Boys’ Centre.





§ Made history by FAILING his “A” Levels at the Starehe Boys’ Centre. Only 2 students failed in that year and Peter Kenneth was at the very bottom.





§ 1985-1986: Worked as a junior clerk at the National Finance Company.





§ From 1987-1996: Employed as a teller. Promoted to Branch Manager at the Prudential Finance Bank due to his “heritage.”





§ 1996: Became an excellent KANU sycophant and was rewarded and imposed by KANU’s vicious dictators and plunderers as Chair of KFF where he performed dismally.





§ 1992-1997: Loyal member and messenger for the RAPACIOUS Youth for KANU ’92 (YK’92).



§ 1997-2002: Presided over the…



