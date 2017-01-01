MICHELLE OBAMA held back tears in her powerful final speech as FLOTUS (VIDEO)

Monday, January 9, 2017 - Michelle Obama got emotional and held back tears as she delivered her final speech as FLOTUS.





She used the occasion to implore young people to stand up in the face of discrimination and used her personal story to show that the American dream is real with hard work and good education.





She finished the powerful speech by saying that being FLOTUS has been her greatest honor and hoped she made Americans proud.





She leaves big shoes to fill for her successor in Melania Trump.





Watch the video below.



