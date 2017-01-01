MERU has defected to RAILA! See what happened to UHURU/ RUTO’s team in Tigania

...led by Senator Kiraitu Murungi, Florence Kajuju and Mithika Linturi, was forced to cut shot its activities in the region as hostility grew.

A furious crowd shouted down Kiraitu’s Deputy Governor-designate, Titus Ntuchiu.


They also heckled Kajuju’s husband, Gitonga Amaru, as he gave a speech at his village in Mbeu in Tigania West.

They crowd made it clear that it will support Governor Peter Munya’s re-election.

They threatened to defect to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s CORD if Jubilee will not style up.

