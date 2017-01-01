Men have no mercy! Have you seen leaked randy PHOTOs of YVONNE from JKUAT?

Thursday, 26 January 2017 - Another lady from JKUAT has been embarrassed by her jilted lover after he leaked randy photos of her flesh.





The lady is called Yvonne, an IT student from the Juja based campus.





It seems Yvonne’s affair with her lover may have hit a snag, prompting him to circulate photos of her flesh online.





The photos surfaced in the infamous Mafisi Channel, a social media platform where randy men share photos of their s3x escapades.





Here are photos of Yvonne that are going rounds online.