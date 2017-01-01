Meet S3XY CATE, Nairobi LADY who has vowed to snatch other women’s husbands (PHOTOs).

Friday, 06 January 2017 - Her name is Cate Mukami, a s3xy Nairobi lady who has elicited alot of reactions after she posted something controversial online.





Cate claims that she will snatch your man without mercy.





She even posted a photo clad in a b@@ty short and bragged that this is how she dresses for well loaded men.





Here’s what Cate posted.

See her photos in the next page



