Meet S3XY CATE, Nairobi LADY who has vowed to snatch other women’s husbands (PHOTOs).

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 08:11

Friday, 06 January 2017 - Her name is Cate Mukami, a s3xy Nairobi lady who has elicited alot of reactions after she posted something controversial online.

Cate claims that she will snatch your man without mercy.


She even posted a photo clad in a b@@ty short and bragged that this is how she dresses for well loaded men.

Here’s what Cate posted.

See her photos in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno