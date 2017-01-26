Meet KOKI MUTUNGI, the 1st female African Dreamliner Captain (VIDEO + PHOTO)

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - Irene Koki Mutungi is proof that what a man can do a woman do it even better.





She has excelled in the male dominated industry and is she currently flying high literally. Koki is the first female African dreamliner captain.





She has blazed a trail for ladies aspiring to be pilots as she was the first and only female pilot at Kenya Airways for about six years.





She also became the first female pilot at KQ to captain the Boeing 767.





Watch the video below where she talks about her steady rise to the top and how she wants to inspire girls to dare dream big.



