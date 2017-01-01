Mechatronics Engineer Job in Kenya

MWC is a Human Resource Consultancy firm that provides top notch human capital solutions.





We are hiring for the Mechatronics Engineer position for our client.





Salary: KShs 50K - 70K





The incumbent will specifically be responsible for the following:

Design engineering systems for the automation of industrial tasks.

Create mechanical design documents for parts, assemblies or finished products.

Design advanced electronic control systems for mechanical systems.

Analyze existing development or manufacturing procedures and suggest improvements

Design advanced precision equipment for accurate or controlled applications.

Design, develop or implement control circuits or algorithms for electromechanical or pneumatic devises or systems.

Conduct studies to determine the feasibility, costs or performance benefits of new Mechatronics equipment.

Apply Mechatronics or automated solutions to the transfer of materials, components or finished goods.

Design or develop automated control systems for environmental applications.

Design self-monitoring mechanical systems, such as gear systems that monitor loading or condition of systems to detect and prevent failures.

Monitor or calibrate automated systems, industrial control systems or system components to maximize efficiency of production

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Mechanical Engineering OR Mechatronics Engineering or equivalent professional qualification.

Not less than three years proven experience in a busy manufacturing industry

Must be flexible and ready to work for long and odd hours

Possess effective communication, presentation, leadership and relationship building skills;

Demonstrate ability to implement and deliver short, medium and long-term strategies



Qualified and interested candidates should send their updated CVs to headhunt@mwconsulting.co.ke

The subject of the email should clearly read Mechatronics Engineer.



