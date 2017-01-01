Mechatronics Engineer Job in Kenya

The Kenyan DAILY POST 03:04

MWC is a Human Resource Consultancy firm that provides top notch human capital solutions. 

We are hiring for the Mechatronics Engineer position for our client.  

Salary: KShs 50K - 70K

The incumbent will specifically be responsible for the following:
  • Design engineering systems for the automation of industrial tasks.
  • Create mechanical design documents for parts, assemblies or finished products.
  • Design advanced electronic control systems for mechanical systems.
  • Analyze existing development or manufacturing procedures and suggest improvements
  • Design advanced precision equipment for accurate or controlled applications.
  • Design, develop or implement control circuits or algorithms for electromechanical or pneumatic devises or systems.
  • Conduct studies to determine the feasibility, costs or performance benefits of new Mechatronics equipment.
  • Apply Mechatronics or automated solutions to the transfer of materials, components or finished goods.
  • Design or develop automated control systems for environmental applications.
  • Design self-monitoring mechanical systems, such as gear systems that monitor loading or condition of systems to detect and prevent failures.
  • Monitor or calibrate automated systems, industrial control systems or system components to maximize efficiency of production
Qualifications and Experience
  • Degree in Mechanical Engineering OR Mechatronics Engineering or equivalent professional qualification.
  • Not less than three years proven experience in a busy manufacturing industry
  • Must be flexible and ready to work for long and odd hours
  • Possess effective communication, presentation, leadership and relationship building skills;
  • Demonstrate ability to implement and deliver short, medium and long-term strategies
Qualified and interested candidates should send their updated CVs toheadhunt@mwconsulting.co.ke. 
 
The subject of the email should clearly read Mechatronics Engineer. 

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. 

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno