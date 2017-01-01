Mechatronics Engineer Job in Kenya

Mechatronics Engineer Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 03:04
We are hiring for the Mechatronics Engineer position for our client.
Salary: KShs 50K - 70K
The incumbent will specifically be responsible for the following:
- Design engineering
systems for the automation of industrial tasks.
- Create mechanical
design documents for parts, assemblies or finished products.
- Design advanced
electronic control systems for mechanical systems.
- Analyze existing
development or manufacturing procedures and suggest improvements
- Design advanced
precision equipment for accurate or controlled applications.
- Design, develop or
implement control circuits or algorithms for electromechanical or
pneumatic devises or systems.
- Conduct studies to
determine the feasibility, costs or performance benefits of new
Mechatronics equipment.
- Apply Mechatronics
or automated solutions to the transfer of materials, components or
finished goods.
- Design or develop
automated control systems for environmental applications.
- Design
self-monitoring mechanical systems, such as gear systems that monitor
loading or condition of systems to detect and prevent failures.
- Monitor or calibrate
automated systems, industrial control systems or system components to
maximize efficiency of production
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Mechanical
Engineering OR Mechatronics Engineering or equivalent professional
qualification.
- Not less than three
years proven experience in a busy manufacturing industry
- Must be flexible and
ready to work for long and odd hours
- Possess effective
communication, presentation, leadership and relationship building skills;
- Demonstrate ability
to implement and deliver short, medium and long-term strategies
Qualified and interested candidates should send their updated CVs toheadhunt@mwconsulting.co.ke.
The subject of the email should clearly read Mechatronics Engineer.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.