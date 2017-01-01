MBADI vows to lead the LUO in opposing the new IEBC list - Our candidate was the best!

Friday January 6, 2017 - ODM chairman and Suba MP, John Mbadi, has said he will lead the Suba community – a sub tribe of the Luo community, in challenging the appointment of six IEBC nominees for the position of Commissioners.





Speaking to journalists on Thursday , Mbadi said the Luo community is asking why Zephania Aura was left out despite scoring high in the interview.





“The powers given to the President are supposed to be exercised in accordance with the constitution, which includes fair and..



