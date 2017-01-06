Massive Recruitment in Viscar Industrial Capacity, Kenya

Career Opportunities in Training



Viscar Industrial Capacity Ltd is a dynamic Training, Consulting and Resourcing firm that provides innovative Information, Technology and Engineering solutions for corporates and businesses.





We have a rich history of driving innovation and excellence in capacity building for organizations in the East African Region to enhance productivity and optimize strategic output.





The job holders will also be expected to plan, organize, and teach in a manner that encourages Capacity Development in harmony with specific client’s, mission, and values.





He or she also promotes and directs successful delegate learning in keeping with the learning-centered values and goals of the company.



In pursuit of our organizational objectives, we invite dynamic and innovative candidates to submit their applications for the following positions:



Energy and Electrical Systems Technology Instructor





Ref: EES/VIC 17-3



8 Positions



Qualifications, Experience and Skills

Bachelor’s degree or higher from an accredited institution OR Professional Engineering degree in Electrical Engineering

Knowledge of relevant technology

5 years’ Experience in Electrical Engineering Services

Past experience in conducting training / consultancy will be an added advantage

Manufacturing / Operations Business Development Instructor





Ref: QA/FO/VIC 17-4



10 Positions



Qualifications, Experience and Skills

Bachelor’s degree in Manufacturing or Operations Management or higher qualification

Knowledge of relevant technology

5 years’ Experience in Manufacturing Operations Management

Experience in handling training assignments / projects is an added advantage

Past experience in conducting training / consultancy will be an added advantage

Manufacturing Technology Instructor





Ref: QA/FO/VIC 17-5

8 Positions



Qualifications, Experience and Skills

Bachelor’s degree or higher from an accredited institution OR Professional Engineering degree in Manufacturing OR Manufacturing Operations Management

Knowledge of relevant technology

5 years’ Experience in Manufacturing Industry

Past experience in conducting training / consultancy will be an added advantage

ICT - Technology Instructor





Ref: ICT-TI//VIC 17-6



11 Positions



Qualifications, Experience and Skills

Bachelor’s degree or higher from an accredited institution OR Professional Engineering degree in Telecoms /ICT

Knowledge of relevant technology

5 years’ Experience in Telecoms industry

Past experience in conducting training / consultancy will be an added advantage

ICT – Business Development Instructor





Ref: ICT-TI//VIC 17-7



8 Positions



Qualifications, Experience and Skills

Bachelor’s degree or higher from an accredited institution OR Professional Engineering degree in Telecoms / ICT,MBA

Knowledge of relevant technology

5 years’ Experience in Telecoms Regulation

Past experience in conducting training / consultancy will be an added advantage

ICT Regulator Instructor





Ref: ICT-TI//VIC 17-8



44 Positions



Qualifications, Experience and Skills

Bachelor’s degree or higher from an accredited institution OR Professional Engineering degree in Telecoms /ICT

Knowledge of relevant technology

5 years’ Experience in Telecoms/broadcasting Regulation

Experience in Training an added advantage

How to Apply



If you fit the above profiles and are interested in either of these challenging opportunities, please submit your application with a detailed CV, copies of relevant certificates, e-mail and telephone contacts quoting the job title directly to recruitment@viscarcapacity.com , by close of business on 6th January, 2017.

Applicants are encouraged to view detailed job descriptions for the position at the following link

http://www.viscarcapacity.com/index.php/resourceportal/careers