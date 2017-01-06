Massive Recruitment in Viscar Industrial Capacity, Kenya

Career Opportunities in Training
 
Viscar Industrial Capacity Ltd is a dynamic Training, Consulting and Resourcing firm that provides innovative Information, Technology and Engineering solutions for corporates and businesses.  

We have a rich history of driving innovation and excellence in capacity building for organizations in the East African Region to enhance productivity and optimize strategic output.  

The job holders will also be expected to plan, organize, and teach in a manner that encourages Capacity Development in harmony with specific client’s, mission, and values. 

He or she also promotes and directs successful delegate learning in keeping with the learning-centered values and goals of the company.

In pursuit of our organizational objectives, we invite dynamic and innovative candidates to submit their applications for the following positions:
 
Energy and Electrical Systems Technology Instructor

Ref: EES/VIC 17-3
 
8 Positions

Qualifications, Experience and Skills
  • Bachelor’s degree or higher from an accredited institution OR Professional Engineering degree in Electrical Engineering
  • Knowledge of relevant technology
  • 5 years’ Experience in Electrical Engineering Services
  • Past experience in conducting training / consultancy will be an added advantage
Manufacturing / Operations Business Development Instructor 

Ref: QA/FO/VIC 17-4
 
10 Positions

Qualifications, Experience and Skills
  • Bachelor’s degree in Manufacturing or Operations Management or higher qualification
  • Knowledge of relevant technology
  • 5 years’ Experience in Manufacturing Operations Management
  • Experience in handling training assignments / projects is an added advantage
  • Past experience in conducting training / consultancy will be an added advantage
Manufacturing Technology Instructor

Ref: QA/FO/VIC 17-5
8 Positions

Qualifications, Experience and Skills
  • Bachelor’s degree or higher from an accredited institution OR Professional Engineering degree in Manufacturing OR Manufacturing Operations Management
  • Knowledge of relevant technology
  • 5 years’ Experience in Manufacturing Industry
  • Past experience in conducting training / consultancy will be an added advantage
ICT - Technology Instructor

Ref: ICT-TI//VIC 17-6
 
11 Positions

Qualifications, Experience and Skills
  • Bachelor’s degree or higher from an accredited institution OR Professional Engineering degree in Telecoms /ICT
  • Knowledge of relevant technology
  • 5 years’ Experience in Telecoms industry
  • Past experience in conducting training / consultancy will be an added advantage
ICT – Business Development Instructor

Ref: ICT-TI//VIC 17-7
 
8 Positions

Qualifications, Experience and Skills
  • Bachelor’s degree or higher from an accredited institution OR Professional Engineering degree in Telecoms / ICT,MBA
  • Knowledge of relevant technology
  • 5 years’ Experience in Telecoms Regulation
  • Past experience in conducting training / consultancy will be an added advantage
ICT Regulator Instructor

Ref: ICT-TI//VIC 17-8
 
44 Positions

Qualifications, Experience and Skills
  • Bachelor’s degree or higher from an accredited institution OR Professional Engineering degree in Telecoms /ICT
  • Knowledge of relevant technology
  • 5 years’ Experience in Telecoms/broadcasting Regulation
  • Experience in Training an added advantage
How to Apply

If you fit the above profiles and are interested in either of these challenging opportunities, please submit your application with a detailed CV, copies of relevant certificates, e-mail and telephone contacts quoting the job title directly torecruitment@viscarcapacity.com,  by close of business on 6th January, 2017.
 
Applicants are encouraged to view detailed job descriptions for the position at the following linkhttp://www.viscarcapacity.com/index.php/resourceportal/careers

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

   

