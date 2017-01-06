Massive Recruitment in Viscar Industrial Capacity, Kenya

Massive Recruitment in Viscar Industrial Capacity, KenyaJobs and Careers 03:15
Viscar Industrial Capacity Ltd is a dynamic Training, Consulting and Resourcing firm that provides innovative Information, Technology and Engineering solutions for corporates and businesses.
We have a rich history of driving innovation and excellence in capacity building for organizations in the East African Region to enhance productivity and optimize strategic output.
The job holders will also be expected to plan, organize, and teach in a manner that encourages Capacity Development in harmony with specific client’s, mission, and values.
He or she also promotes and directs successful delegate learning in keeping with the learning-centered values and goals of the company.
In pursuit of our organizational objectives, we invite dynamic and innovative candidates to submit their applications for the following positions:
In pursuit of our organizational objectives, we invite dynamic and innovative candidates to submit their applications for the following positions:
Energy and Electrical Systems Technology Instructor
Ref: EES/VIC 17-3
8 Positions
Qualifications, Experience and Skills
- Bachelor’s degree or
higher from an accredited institution OR Professional Engineering degree
in Electrical Engineering
- Knowledge of
relevant technology
- 5 years’ Experience
in Electrical Engineering Services
- Past experience in
conducting training / consultancy will be an added advantage
Manufacturing / Operations Business Development Instructor
Ref: QA/FO/VIC 17-4
10 Positions
Qualifications, Experience and Skills
- Bachelor’s degree in
Manufacturing or Operations Management or higher qualification
- Knowledge of
relevant technology
- 5 years’ Experience
in Manufacturing Operations Management
- Experience in
handling training assignments / projects is an added advantage
- Past experience in
conducting training / consultancy will be an added advantage
Manufacturing Technology Instructor
Ref: QA/FO/VIC 17-5
8 Positions
Qualifications, Experience and Skills
Qualifications, Experience and Skills
- Bachelor’s degree or
higher from an accredited institution OR Professional Engineering degree
in Manufacturing OR Manufacturing Operations Management
- Knowledge of
relevant technology
- 5 years’ Experience
in Manufacturing Industry
- Past experience in
conducting training / consultancy will be an added advantage
ICT - Technology Instructor
Ref: ICT-TI//VIC 17-6
11 Positions
Qualifications, Experience and Skills
Qualifications, Experience and Skills
- Bachelor’s degree or
higher from an accredited institution OR Professional Engineering degree
in Telecoms /ICT
- Knowledge of
relevant technology
- 5 years’ Experience
in Telecoms industry
- Past experience in
conducting training / consultancy will be an added advantage
ICT – Business Development Instructor
Ref: ICT-TI//VIC 17-7
8 Positions
Qualifications, Experience and Skills
Qualifications, Experience and Skills
- Bachelor’s degree or
higher from an accredited institution OR Professional Engineering degree
in Telecoms / ICT,MBA
- Knowledge of
relevant technology
- 5 years’ Experience
in Telecoms Regulation
- Past experience in
conducting training / consultancy will be an added advantage
ICT Regulator Instructor
Ref: ICT-TI//VIC 17-8
44 Positions
Qualifications, Experience and Skills
Qualifications, Experience and Skills
- Bachelor’s degree or
higher from an accredited institution OR Professional Engineering degree
in Telecoms /ICT
- Knowledge of
relevant technology
- 5 years’ Experience
in Telecoms/broadcasting Regulation
- Experience in
Training an added advantage
How to ApplyApplicants are encouraged to view detailed job descriptions for the position at the following linkhttp://www.viscarcapacity.com/index.php/resourceportal/careers
If you fit the above profiles and are interested in either of these challenging opportunities, please submit your application with a detailed CV, copies of relevant certificates, e-mail and telephone contacts quoting the job title directly torecruitment@viscarcapacity.com, by close of business on 6th January, 2017.
If you fit the above profiles and are interested in either of these challenging opportunities, please submit your application with a detailed CV, copies of relevant certificates, e-mail and telephone contacts quoting the job title directly torecruitment@viscarcapacity.com, by close of business on 6th January, 2017.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.