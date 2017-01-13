Massive Recruitment in IntraHealth International Kenya – USAID Project

IntraHealth International is a global health nonprofit that champions the critical role of health workers in health and development.





For 35 years, in 100 countries, IntraHealth has empowered hundreds of thousands of health workers to better serve communities in need.





Our vision is that everyone everywhere should have the health care they need to thrive. IntraHealth has offices in Chapel Hill, NC, Washington, DC, and over a dozen countries worldwide.



Opportunities







IntraHealth International is seeking qualified Kenyan candidates for several positions on an upcoming USAID-funded HIV service delivery contract.





The project offices will be based in Kakamega.

1. Director of Finance and Administration

2. HIV Prevention Manager

3. Health Informatics Advisor

4. Senior Laboratory Manager

5. Supply Chain Manager

6. Voluntary Male Medical Circumcision Coordinator

7. Training Coordinator

8. Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission Advisor

9. Antiretroviral Therapy Treatment Advisor

10. Finance Manager

11. Compliance and Grants Manager

12. Senior Finance Officer

13. County Senior Finance and Administrative Officer

14. Human Resources Officer

15. Logistics Officer

16. Procurement Assistant

17. IT Officer

18. County Service Delivery Managers

19. Communication and Knowledge Management Manager

20. Senior HIV Testing and Counseling Manager

21. County HIV Prevention Officer

22. Health Systems Strengthening Technical Officers

23. Monitoring, Evaluation, and Research Technical Officers

24. Community HIV Prevention Officers

25. Data Clerks

(the link is case sensitive). Full job descriptions for all positions can be found at: https://goo.gl/5wqGnt (the link is case sensitive).





kenyajobs@intrahealth.org not later than 13th January 2017. Interested candidates should apply with a cover letter, resume, and USAID 1420 biodata form tonot later than 13th January 2017.





Please put the position title in the subject line.



