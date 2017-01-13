Massive Recruitment in IntraHealth International Kenya – USAID Project

Massive Recruitment in IntraHealth International Kenya – USAID ProjectJobs and Careers 05:36
IntraHealth International is a global health nonprofit that champions the critical role of health workers in health and development.
For 35 years, in 100 countries, IntraHealth has empowered hundreds of thousands of health workers to better serve communities in need.
Our vision is that everyone everywhere should have the health care they need to thrive. IntraHealth has offices in Chapel Hill, NC, Washington, DC, and over a dozen countries worldwide.
Opportunities
IntraHealth International is seeking qualified Kenyan candidates for several positions on an upcoming USAID-funded HIV service delivery contract.
The project offices will be based in Kakamega.
1. Director of Finance and Administration
2. HIV Prevention Manager
3. Health Informatics Advisor
4. Senior Laboratory Manager
5. Supply Chain Manager
6. Voluntary Male Medical Circumcision Coordinator
7. Training Coordinator
8. Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission Advisor
9. Antiretroviral Therapy Treatment Advisor
10. Finance Manager
11. Compliance and Grants Manager
12. Senior Finance Officer
13. County Senior Finance and Administrative Officer
14. Human Resources Officer
15. Logistics Officer
16. Procurement Assistant
17. IT Officer
18. County Service Delivery Managers
19. Communication and Knowledge Management Manager
20. Senior HIV Testing and Counseling Manager
21. County HIV Prevention Officer
22. Health Systems Strengthening Technical Officers
23. Monitoring, Evaluation, and Research Technical Officers
24. Community HIV Prevention Officers
25. Data Clerks
Full job descriptions for all positions can be found at:https://goo.gl/5wqGnt (the link is case sensitive).
Interested candidates should apply with a cover letter, resume, and USAID 1420 biodata form to kenyajobs@intrahealth.org not later than 13th January 2017.
Please put the position title in the subject line.
These positions do not come with relocation allowance.