Massive Recruitment in Hospitality and Electrical Cos in Kenya

Open Position in the Hospitality and Electrical Companies





Our client in the hospitality industry is seeking to recruit competent and vibrant professionals for the following positions.

Successful candidates will be based in Nyeri.

1. Food and Beverage Manager

2. Cost Controller

3. Receptionist

4. Waiters

5. Barman

6. Executive Chef

7. Marketing Executives





Our client an electrical contractor company based in Nairobi is seeking to recruit Electrical Technicians .





Requirements:





· Possession of at least a Diploma in Electrical Engineering from TUK/Kenya Poly or any other Technical training Institution.

· Have at least 2 years’ experience and ability to lead a team of technicians and handymen.

· Excellent communication skills with good report writing and presentation skills.

· Confident enough to pitch project technicalities to clients and other contractors on site.

· Willingness to learn, self-driven and ambitious.





placement.esquire@gmail.com If interested and possess the desired qualifications and experience, apply in confidence to:





Deadline for applications is