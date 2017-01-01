Massive Recruitment in a 4 Star Hotel in Kenya

Massive Recruitment in a 4 Star Hotel in KenyaJobs and Careers 16:02
Our client a 4 star hotel in Kisumu is seeking to recruit competent and vibrant professionals with experience in the Hospitality Industry for the following departments.
Front Office Department
1. Receptionists
2. Marketing/Executives
3. Marketing Manager
4. Reservations
5. Guest Relations Officers
6. Porters and Concierge
Food and Beverage Department
1. Waiters
2. Barmen/Women
3. Restaurant /bar/Supervisors
4. Restaurant Managers
5. Cost Controllers
6. Cooks
7. Chefs
Housekeeping Department
1. Housekeepers
2. Floor Supervisors
3. Room Stewards
Security Department
1. Bouncers
2. Security Officers
Animation Team Department
1. Entertainers
2. Disc Jockeys (D- Jays)
If interested and possess the desired qualifications and experience, apply in confidence to: placement.esquire@gmail.com.
Clearly indicate the position you are applying for in the subject lineDeadline for applications is Friday 10th February 2017