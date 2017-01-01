Massive Recruitment in a 4 Star Hotel in Kenya

Open positions in the hospitality industry





Our client a 4 star hotel in Kisumu is seeking to recruit competent and vibrant professionals with experience in the Hospitality Industry for the following departments.

Front Office Department

1. Receptionists

2. Marketing/Executives

3. Marketing Manager

4. Reservations

5. Guest Relations Officers

6. Porters and Concierge

Food and Beverage Department

1. Waiters

2. Barmen/Women

3. Restaurant /bar/Supervisors

4. Restaurant Managers

5. Cost Controllers

6. Cooks

7. Chefs

Housekeeping Department

1. Housekeepers

2. Floor Supervisors

3. Room Stewards

Security Department

1. Bouncers

2. Security Officers

Animation Team Department

1. Entertainers

2. Disc Jockeys (D- Jays)

placement.esquire@gmail.com . If interested and possess the desired qualifications and experience, apply in confidence to:

Clearly indicate the position you are applying for in the subject line

Deadline for applications is Friday 10th February 2017