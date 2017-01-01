Mass exodus looms as RAILA finally reveals who will be the NASA Presidential candidate

Thursday January 19, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has drummed up support for himself saying he is the most ideal man in the National Super Alliance as it were to beat President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August polls.





Speaking in Busia while on a mobilization tour, Raila exuded confidence that he will be the NASA Presidential candidate to face Uhuru and Jubilee in the ballot.





The former PM termed former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Amani National Congress Leader, Musalia Mudavadi and...



