MASS EXODUS as another top politician from Nyanza dumps UHURU/ RUTO for RAILA.

Wednesday January 18, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s dream of being re-elected in 2017 has received another fatal blow after one of his key point men in Nyanza ditched the ruling coalition and joined Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).





Speaking on Wednesday , South Nyanza Sugar Company board chairman, Ambrose Weda, said he has ditched Jubilee for ODM.





He said he will now campaign for CORD leader, Raila Odinga’s presidential bid saying Jakom has demonstrated that he has the..



