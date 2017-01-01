Mass defections as disgruntled Jubilee members from Murang’a/ Meru set to join RAILA ODINGA

...those blaming the party over the elections are looking for excuses to ditch the Jubilee.





He said the aspirants are afraid of losing the party primaries that’s why they want to defect to CORD.





The disgruntled aspirants have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene in the branch elections or else they walk but Linturi has dismissed them saying there was no need to involve the President in County politics.





“My view is that President Uhuru Kenyatta has no time to micro-manage Meru affairs as he has very many other national duties,” said Linturi.





